14-YEAR-OLD GIRL FORCED INTO SEX TRAFFICKING BY AN EAST NEW YORK MAN AND HIS GIRLFRIEND.

Today, an East New York man has been charged with a 21 count indictment with sex trafficking of two 14 year old girls. Acting Brooklyn District Attorney, Eric Gonzalez, announced that this man and his girlfriend promoted prostitution by offering up two 14 year old females to men who would pay to have sex with them. “These defendants preyed upon vulnerable young girls, selling them to men who would have sex with them in exchange for money. Prostitution of minors is a dangerous and degrading crime, and those who force others to work in the sex trade will be prosecuted,” stated Acting District Attorney Gonzalez.

The defendants, Anthony Young, a.k.a Royalty, 30, of East New York Brooklyn and his girlfriend, Shaunda Swanson, 23, of the Bronx, were identified by the district attorney yesterday. Young was arraigned on an indictment wherein he is charged with sex trafficking, first degree promoting prostitution and related charges, before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice, Danny Chun. Next week, Swanson is expected to be arraigned and is charged with first degree promoting of prostitution and related charges. Both Young and Swanson face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top count. Young would have to register as a sex offender, if convicted. He has been ordered to return to court on September 13, 2017 and he is being held without bail.

Young allegedly prostituted two 14 year old girls in Brooklyn, Hempstead, Huntington, and Westbury, New York, as well as in Elizabeth, New Jersey. According to the investigation, between March and August of 2016, Young posted photos of the juveniles alongside advertisements for escort services, according to the Acting District Attorney. The allegations include that the underage girls were driven to various locations by Young, in order to have sex with men for money. The girls were purportedly forced to turn over most of their earnings to Young, while one of the girls was allegedly threatened by him and told she would be harmed if she did not comply. Young’s co-defendant, Swanson, allegedly assisted him in promoting one of the 14-year-old victims by providing her with false identification so she could rent hotel rooms.

Senior Assistant District Attorney David Weiss, of the District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit, along with the assistance of Brooklyn Middletown, Senior Intelligence Analyst with the District Attorney’s Crime Strategy Unit, under the supervision of District Attorney Laura Edidin, Unit Chief, and the overall supervision of Assistant District Attorney, Miss Gregory, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, are currently prosecuting this case.