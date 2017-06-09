CUOMO DIRECTS KOSCIUSZKO BRIDGE TO LIGHT UP FOR BELMONT STAKES

By DANIEL SONNINSHINE

The Belmont Stakes has occurred nearly 150 times. this year will be its 149th racing festival. In honoring this anticipated, New York State tradition, Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green and white.

“The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival attracts worldwide attention, thousands of visitors and millions of dollars of economic activity on Long Island and across the entire New York Metropolitan area,” Governor Cuomo stated.

The Belmont Stakes features thoroughbred horse racing, scores of vendors, and concerts, all over a three-day period. The event is being held held through June 10 in Elmont, New York.

