BRONX BOROUGH PRESIDENT SPENDS MONEY ON LGBT SURVEY, BUT NO SURVEY FOR HETEROSEXUALS

By THE OLD BAG,

Some dude, or dudetress, in the Bronx is conducting an “LGBTQ needs assessment survey” during the month of June. Presumably, this survey will cost taxpayers money, as the dude-ess who has announced it is the Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz. His press release proclaims that his office is conducting this survey as part their efforts to celebrate Pride Month.

Diaz stated, “Our LGBTQ population is growing and becoming more and more vocal about their needs and what services and amenities they would like to see in The Bronx. Through this survey, my office will acquire more detailed information about our borough’s LGBTQ residents and how we can provide this important community with better government, cultural, medical and other services.”

To make things equal, will Diaz’s office also conduct a survey to assess the needs to heterosexuals? Or are heterosexuals’ needs less valuable than homosexual (and the 29-different-gender-non-gender-whatever) needs? Doesn’t the Equal Protection Clause mean that taxpayers’ money should be spent equally?

