SCHUMER ASSISTS IN OBTAINING BROWNFIELD FUNDING IN UPSTATE NY

There are 338 brownfield sites in Niagara County, New York. Challenges from these sites, have stymied efforts for new manufacturing and industrial properties, as well as tourism-type development. Since 1998, Niagara County has been the benefactor of $4.8 million in brownfield grants to assist in remediate this issue. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has stepped in, to aid this process.

Schumer announced today that multiple areas in upstate New York will receive federal funding pertaining to brownfields; $700,000, in total, has been allocated. These monies have been provided via the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program. The funds are designed to help clean up, redevelop and reuse contaminated and abandoned properties. Niagara County is one of the funds’ recipients, receiving $300,000 of the monies; Sullivan County Valley Falls in Rensselaer County will each receive$200,000.

Senator Schumer stated,“The bottom line is brownfields are more than eyesores for local residents, they devalue surrounding properties and harm the local economy, and pose potential environmental and health threats. These federal funds are critical because they will not only help our Upstate municipalities clean up these brownfield properties for the short-term health of residents living near the sites, but also invest in the long-term redevelopment of our communities so we can spur job creation and economic growth for years to come.”

