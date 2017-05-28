DIGAETANO TICKET SHINES IN NJ’S 40TH LEGISLATIVE RACE AND DESERVE ELECTION

By TEMPLE LI

A contentious battle for New Jersey’s 40th legislative district is becoming hotter with just 10 days left in the race. Two tickets of experienced politicos are waging print, TV and social media campaigns in an effort to fill three seats just vacated by three veteran officials.

In an unusual topsy-turvy turn of events just months ago, state senator Kevin O’Toole and state assemblymen Scott Rumana and David Russo inexplicably announced that they were not seeking re-election. All three men are Republicans and all three are attorneys. It is rumored that at least two of them are heading toward the judicial bench. The other’s destiny is unknown, but a sizable government or private sector position is likely awaiting him (given that he chose to leave a coveted elected post). In any case, all are gonzo and, thus, in a moment, the entire 40th legislative district became up for grabs.

Democrats have about the same chance of winning any of the 40th’s state legislative seats as Republicans do in succeeding in a district that includes Newark. That means zero chance. Understanding this means understanding that this election is won in the Republican primary; it is all but certain that the GOP primary victors will become the district’s one state senator and two state assemblymen via the general election in November.

Certain Republican establishment chieftains, however, did not think a primary would occur or, more likely, tried to make one not happen. In lightning fashion, upon the incumbents’ announced departure, the old guard (whatever/whoever that is) announced that the GOP candidates for the 40th district would be: Kristin Corrado for state senator, and Kevin Rooney and Chris DePhillips for state assembly.

Corrado is currently the Passaic County Clerk (a position that most people can’t explain its function or otherwise don’t care about). Nonetheless, Corrado has held this position for some time, and she has some clout within local politics. Mostly, she’s known as an underling to Passaic County political arm-bender Peter Murphy, a once county GOP chairman who was convicted of a federal corruption offense (Murphy’s conviction was later overturned on appeal and then he pled guilty to a lower offense, getting time served, to avoid a re-trial). Murphy, now the Totowa municipal chair, still wields some influence in Passaic County and nearby areas. This has presumably led to Corrado getting the nod (from some in the NJ GOP front office) for the state senate slot.

Her running mates – Rooney and DePhillips – were selected to join her, likely to quell some political wranglings in Bergen County. Both gentlemen are from the town of Wyckoff, with both having experience on that municipality’s council and mayor posts. Rooney, a successful businessman, is technically an incumbent assemblyman (he was appointed in December to fill a vacated spot). DePhillips is an attorney, who also serves as the GOP’s 40th District chair.

While the Corrado group has some wherewithal, they pale in comparison to the strength, experience, and voter-desirability of their opponents. Yes, although the establishment sought to carry out its normal trickery of simply anointing candidates/elected officials, others had the gusto to step up to the plate and wage the All-American primary race. Unfortunately for the establishment, these “others” are heavyweights, who can throw a rather hard punch.

Paul DiGaetano, who not too long ago wasted Robert Yudin in a battle for the Bergen County Republican chairmanship, heads the second ticket vying for the 40th’s legislative seats. He is running for the state senate slot. DiGaetano’s resume is impressive. A graduate of Notre Dame University (as are all of his children), DiGaetano is the former state assembly majority leader; he was elected to eight terms as an assemblyman. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, DiGaetano also served as a councilman for the City of Passaic from 1981 – 1997. Additionally, he is a highly successful businessman (using his aerospace engineering degree in commercial building), as are the two members of his ticket who are seeking the assembly positions.

Norm Robertson, a lawyer who specializes in election law matters, is himself a former state senator. This gentleman is also a former Passaic County Freeholder, and he served for years on the New Jersey State Parole Board. Joseph Bubba, Jr, an accomplished small business owner, has spearheaded multiple victorious grassroots campaigns in Wayne Township. A Wayne high school football star in the 1980s, Bubba is the founder of the Wayne Republican Party for the PEOPLE and is co-founder of Concerned Citizens of Wayne.

A well-balanced, experienced ticket of DiGaeteno-Bubba-Robertson in and of itself warrants election for these men. However, the Corrado-Rooney-DePhillips ticket can also make an “experience” argument, though not with as much strength as the DiGaetano team. What completely sets apart the DiGaetano group are their issue positions – and the fact that they can’t be controlled by the party bosses.

While DiGataeno is himself the current Bergen County GOP chairman, he ascended to victory because of his powerful voice for the regular Republicans – because he is not a controlled-insider. Robertson, too, has shunned the grip of the party bosses, voting as a state senator and freeholder with his conscience and not at the whim of political chieftains. Bubba has dedicated a few decades of professional life to not being a “yes man” to local leaders. His grassroots organizations have bonded together masses of Republicans who have felt disenfranchised by the robotic machine. The son of a very popular state senator from Passaic County (Joseph Bubba, Sr), Joseph Jr aims at continuing his father’s conservative tradition of never voting for a tax.

As an assemblyman, DiGateano was the prime sponsor of important passed legislation such as the Brownfields Redevelopment Act, the New Jersey Anti-Terrorism Act of 2001, and the New Jersey Electric Discount and Energy Conservation Act. The DiGaeteno-Bubba-Robertson team have denounced the unwanted, high-density affordable housing that has been forced upon the 40th District’s constituents, and they are advocates of equal funding for all New Jersey students. These are guys who don’t falter to political pressure, and who think like the people in their district. They outshine their opponents and deserve election in the June 6 Republican Primary.

