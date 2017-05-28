JOB FAIR HOSTED BY DEMO SANDERS

By ROCCO ARTESIAN,

New York’s 10th district state senator, James Sanders Jr. (D-Rochdale Village, Far Rockaway), is scheduled to host a “job hiring fair”next Tuesday at Rochdale Village. The ranking Democrat of the state senate’s labor committee, Sanders’s press release proclaims that this fair is part of his “continuing efforts to bring economic development and prosperity to the people” of his district. The release further provides:

“There will be a wide variety of companies to choose from, and they are looking to hire YOU! Come to the fair and see what opportunities are available. The first step to a better future starts with you. Bring your resume, dress for success, and be sure to tell your friends.

“Get on the job line, not the unemployment line – come to our Job Hiring Fair!”

With Democrats usually proponents of government handouts and government-controlled everything, it’s refreshing for many to see one elected from that group purportedly actively working to enhance people’s chances of finding jobs in the private sector. Of course, if such actually is the goal. The benefit of the doubt goes to the state senator.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.