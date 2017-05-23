HOBOKEN FILM FESTIVAL A GRAND SLAM FOR GREENWOOD LAKE, AS FOR ITS CHAIRMAN HOWEVER…

By SHIRLEY WITHERSPOON

Now entering its 12th year, Hoboken International Film Festival (HIFF) has long-since proven it is one of the top multi-day entertainment events in the country. It has the celebrities. It has the corporate and media sponsors. It has the movies. It has the glitz and glamour. It has the economic development. It has the job creation. It has class, clout, power, and true international recognition in the film world. It has everything a municipality, or county for that matter, dreams of bringing within its boundaries.

Greenwood Lake, a village that is part of the Town of Warwick, won the lottery sweepstakes last year, when HIFF decided to once again pick itself up and travel to a new locale. This tiny village, which barely holds a population of 5,000, was a smart, if not genius, choice to house this world-renowned film festival. Greenwood Lake is a charming, well, lake community that has, well, a large, pretty lake. It has an actual beach, boating activities, some good restaurants, cute bed and breakfasts, and a growing downtown. Located at the outer perimeter of Orange County, the village is about 45 minutes from New York City, and it straddles Passaic and Sussex Counties in New Jersey, as well as Rockland County, New York. It’s a place that once was a destination location. And it’s a place that again will be. HIFF is the portal to allow Greenwood Lake its reincarnated destiny. HIFF isn’t just a home run for this lake town, it’s a grand slam.

But Greenwood Lake is also a grand slam for HIFF. This is the ideal location for a major entertainment event, specifically a film festival. That close proximity to Manhattan is an obvious benefit. Movie and TV stars can easily get to the festival. As can the huge NYC film community. As can the mega-regular-people-population of the United States’s largest city. As can the inhabitants of the very affluent, and densely populated Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Hudson, and Morris Counties of New Jersey.

What’s even more beneficial about Greenwood Lake’s geography, however, is that it is just far enough away from the Big Apple, that it might as well be in the middle of Iowa. People from Greenwood Lake and Orange County (and the surrounding Hudson Valley counties) are no more used to an event of this star-filled grandeur than the residents of Des Moines and Iowa City. To have HIFF in their front yard is a massively exciting anomaly. This means a large local turnout. Manhattan-ites – and those who live right by there (in, let’s say, places like Hoboken) – are sort of used to celebrities and such. Thus, it’s actually better business for Hoboken International Film Festival to not be in Hoboken or anywhere too close to Manhattan. But, on the other hand, it’s best to be close enough. Get it? Greenwood Lake is the perfectly situated place.

HIFF’s Opening Night last Friday proved this. The event was completely sold out, with over 1,000 people in attendance (there was standing room only in the theater tent plus another 200+ who had attended the party and left or remained congregated outside); this is priceless. Majestic tents with a stunning lake background sheltered an amazing party. Celebrities of all sorts graced the red carpet. The show, with the Lifetime Achievement Award personally accepted by legendary actor Armand Assante, was the most major of successes. And it was topped off by an important and highly entertaining star-studded movie, The Savant—a film about an autistic high schooler who has prodigious fighting skills. The entirety of this event is an absolute rarity, that 99% of communities, throughout the entire country, will never have on their grounds.

Complainers and whiners always snake out of the woodwork and make erroneous claims. One example is a social media posting where some politico allegedly said that the past attendance of the festival was in the low four digits. When the HIFF chairman (and we will get to him momentarily) was asked about this, he said, “There are several different ways that people attend the festival: through a substantial amount of all access passes that are provided, comped separate tickets, people coming through sponsors, filmmakers coming from all over the world, and people purchasing tickets online and at the box office. I always tell people that I rely on what independent, unbiased media report as the attendance numbers. We don’t have a clicker in hand. The media is the one who closely monitors things like this, so I largely rely on them for the best estimate.”

As pointed out by the HIFF chairman, numerous independent, unbiased media outlets, who have no stake in the game, have consistently reported the same thing. Examples that he provided below undisputedly confirm this:

On May 17, 2017, the Rockland County Times reported: “Now in its 12th year, HIFF – called by FOX, Time Warner and other major media ‘one of the 10 biggest film festivals in the world’…Over 15,000 people attended the festival in 2016, when it took place in Middletown.”

The Warwick Valley Dispatch wrote the following in a May 22, 2017 article: “The film festival, considered to be one of the ten biggest in the world, has brought an attendance of nearly 15,000 people in past years.”

The Epoch Times wrote in a June 8, 2016 article: “Estimated festival attendance has eclipsed 15,000 in past years… [HIFF] is one of the 10 Biggest in the World.”

On May 5, 2015, the Mid-Hudson News sated, “Since HIFF relocated to Middletown, it has attracted about 15,000 movie fans to the area in each of its first two years.”

In a News 12 segment from June 3, 2016, the reporter said, “Officials say it has since infused millions of dollars into the economy near its new location. Thousands of people attend each year.”

The Daily Forum, in a June 3, 2016 piece, wrote, “Festival attendance has eclipsed 15,000 people in each of the past few years.”

In a Times Herald-Record article from June 5, 2015, the following was published: “‘The Hoboken International Film Festival draws 10,000 visitors, bringing millions of dollars to our local economy,’ said Maureen Halahan, Orange County Partnership CEO.”

A reporter from Time Warner Cable News stated in a news report on June 3, 2016 that HIFF is “one of the top 10 best festivals in the world, drawing thousands of people each year to the area.”

Any moderate to highly intelligent person would rely upon the reports of numerous different media outlets over some politically-charged statement by one, singular, complaining person. Thus, the real numbers for past HIFF attendance are obviously as stated in the above media reports, and not the lone wolf’s word.

It’s common sense to think that it is likely that what occurred in the most recent past will occur in the future. That said, numerous factors could change – more or less – the attendance in Greenwood Lake. The economy, the timing of the event, the locale, the weather, etc. Whatever the ultimate number in HIFF’s first year at Greenwood Lake (the same, more, or less than in the past festivals), definitively this is an economic/public relations/property-value boosting/excitement rocket for Greenwood Lake. In both the sprint of year one – and in the marathon. Over time, all the publicity, advertising, celebrities and filmmakers rolling through this town will, in the cumulative, put this place on the map—and then some. What it has already gained is that grand slam; what it will continue to gain is beyond a grand slam.

Now, that HIFF chairman is surely responsible for HIFF’s magnanimous accomplishments. And that is undoubtedly recognized; he received a well-deserved, full-house standing ovation at the festival’s opening night last Friday.

Kenneth Del Vecchio is the HIFF chairman.

Del Vecchio is an exceptional human being, a rare true genius. Allies proclaim him to be the most loyal of the loyal. The man has many friends and followers. He also has many detractors. Del Vecchio has often been called an ego-maniac, highly aggressive, an agitator, and very difficult to deal with. He has been labeled bombastic, obnoxious, and rude. To those few who recently complained, his response was: “They can go f+#k themselves. I am not at all receptive to complaints from the jealous, gopher-brained, mental midgets, who refuse to acknowledge others’ achievements because they hate themselves. They are pigeons.”

As a matter of disclosure, Del Vecchio has served as an analyst for Empire State News (ESN), and in more close relationships such as once brokering a deal for a proposed sale of this publication; ESN chose to not go forward on that deal. ESN, accordingly, knows Del Vecchio well. And ESN is not exactly pleased by some of Del Vecchio’s conduct. But, before we get to that – to be fair – ESN has accurately reported, in previous articles, the following extraordinary facts about this man:

In a 1996 article profiling a then 27-year-old Ken Del Vecchio’s unique Renaissance Man accomplishments, the Passaic County, New Jersey newspaper Herald News proclaimed that the young man had the “Midas Touch.” He can “turn anything into gold”, the newspaper reported, in writing about Del Vecchio’s successes as a published author, a prolific weightlifting champ, and being one of the youngest attorneys in New Jersey history to win a felony jury trial. Twenty years later, nothing has changed, except that Del Vecchio is now the founder and chairman of Hoboken International Film Festival – called by FOX, Time Warner and other major media “One of the 10 biggest film festivals in the world.” Del Vecchio is also an acclaimed filmmaker, who has written/directed/produced over 30 movies that star several Academy Award and Emmy winners and nominees. His movies are distributed by industry giants, such as Sony, NBCUniversal, Anchor Bay, Millennium Entertainment, and Cinedigm. He is a best-selling criminal suspense novelist, penning his first book as a 24-year-old law student. Additionally, Del Vecchio is the author of some of the nation’s best-selling legal books – including the New York Code of Criminal Justice, the New Jersey Code of Criminal Justice, and a national criminal codebook – published by the largest of publishing companies (Pearson Education/Prentice Hall and ALM/New York & New Jersey Law Journals).

Del Vecchio also is a former New Jersey judge and prosecutor. As a practicing criminal attorney, he has tried over 400 cases and handled literally over 20,000 others. He has taught a few thousand police officers and lawyers criminal law at paid seminars. And he has been a frequent legal analyst on Fox News and other leading networks.

Del Vecchio, no stranger to the media, has had his accomplishments extensively profiled over the last 20 years. Some notables include the following highlighted feature articles and television appearances: “The Colbert Report”, The Daily Beast , FOX, CBS, CNN, NBC , Radar Online , The New York Daily News , The Los Angeles Times , and The New York Times , who wrote “As usual, Mr. Del Vecchio was larger than life.”

Legendary actor Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas; Nixon) called Del Vecchio “an extraordinary man.” Two-time Academy Award nominee Charles Durning (Tootsie; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) exclaimed that “Kenneth Del Vecchio would make a great president!” Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Expendables; The Pope of Greenwich Village) stated that “Kenneth Del Vecchio is the only judge I ever agreed with in personal conversation. He’s got some great views about freedom and liberty.” TV star Joyce DeWitt (”Three’s Company”) declared that Del Vecchio has “a vision and concept based on excellence and integrity.” Academy Award nominee Robert Loggia (Scarface; Big) said of Del Vecchio: “The man is honest. Hard-working. Talented. And oh so intelligent.” And U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer proclaimed, “Del Vecchio is a man you can see, with the movies he is involved with, with the friends he has, he has a great mind and he also has a big heart.”

So, Del Vecchio is indeed that modern-day Renaissance Man, and he has many who recognize his unparalleled talents (including ESN) and embrace his authentic, unyielding loyalty to those he cares about. But here’s what, over time, has finally troubled ESN about Del Vecchio:

He portrays himself to be the “everyman”, when he certainly is not. It’s true that Del Vecchio doesn’t come from wealth. He emerged from the very middle-class of Kearny, New Jersey. The son of a medical doctor he didn’t meet until he was 11-years-old (his mother divorced him when Del Vecchio was an infant), he was kicked out of Jersey City’s academic and sports powerhouse St. Peter’s Prep with just a month left in his junior year; although he was a straight A student, a talented athlete, and a record-breaking weight-lifter, the elite Jesuit school booted him because he was a class clown. The priest-principal who, oddly enough, was later incarcerated on child pornography charges, told Del Vecchio’s mother that Del Vecchio “incited to riot” and had “too much peer pressure control over the other students.” Del Vecchio paid his own way through law school, not getting any assistance from that estranged dad. So, he had his tough roads like many other Americans. But long ago, he lifted himself far out of that middle-class background. And he has been exerting that riot-inciting and peer-pressure conduct, in the most fervent manner, ever since.

Del Vecchio makes himself “accessible.” He hangs out at local restaurants. He politics door-to-door, wearing jeans, boots and a leather jacket. He shoots many parts of his movies in the communities where he lives and works. He’ll personally call and speak with the smallest of filmmakers who make it into his festival. He does a local radio show. He’ll even pound down a six pack of beer at the local dive bar. Still baby-faced in his mid-40s, he has that friendly appeal. But at the same time, he will be publicly obnoxious, rude, combative, and unabashedly politically incorrect. He’ll brag and boast at the highest level, and he will seemingly “tell you everything.”

All of this makes Del Vecchio so very “real.” But he is indeed not the real everyman he wants everyone to believe. He is entrenched with the elite of the elite. He’s not telling everything at all. And that’s because he’s an integral part of the machine. Not the old machine, but the new machine – which, of course, always becomes the same thing as the old machine.

All politics is local. Part of the old machine, and thus the new machine, is to infiltrate locally and blast out from there. Key players play it locally, while all the while building regionally and then nationally. Looking at Del Vecchio’s trajectory, no one has done it better.

This guy has built it “locally” in several locales. His film festival has made calculated pit stops in Hackensack, NJ (most people don’t realize that’s where it started), Hoboken, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Jersey City, NJ, and Middletown, NY, before finally resting in Greenwood Lake, NY. Certainly, these moves have benefitted his businesses; he’s built up bases of support in a wide, but cleverly designed radius. These bases have benefitted a much bigger goal than his film businesses, however. Del Vecchio’s recent run for Congress was no fly-off-the-handle decision, nor was it anything but a victory. Del Vecchio and the machine muscled out five other congressional candidates and he ran as an outsider against the establishment candidate. His vote percentage was alarmingly high for someone with allegedly no party support. He nearly won Orange County, which comprises more than half of his congressional district—and he outright won many Orange County towns, some with super-majority victories (go figure). The machine is a patient builder. Its best players are patient players. There’s lots more to come.

When you’re the smartest of the smart, you hide in public. Del Vecchio has been the master of that, hiding his elite pedigree by publicly playing it out that he’s a middle-class guy who’s done pretty damn good, but still is just a local dude who happened to be a small part of the…of the…of the…of the Trump machine.

Just a small a part?

Just a local, regular dude?

If one has any doubt of the real pedigree of this “real” guy, think about these facts.

Del Vecchio was the Orange County chairman of Trump’s New York campaign. Well, so what. That seems kind of local, right?

He was also the New York Congressional District 18 chairman of Trump’s campaign. A little bit more than local?

By the way, Orange County voted at a 70% clip for Trump in the Republican primary (one of the top Trump-voting counties in this blue state). And District 18 delivered over 67% of the vote for Trump in the Republican primary; it was in the top five congressional districts in the state for Trump (and it had the highest raw vote totals of the five).

Please keep in mind a few things. Del Vecchio was basically a one-man-band for Trump in Orange County and District 18 in the primary. At that time, most Republicans were shunning the now-president. And Del Vecchio wasn’t just an early on man, he was the earliest of the earliest: he was the first Congress candidate in the country to endorse Donald Trump.

Now, this is all public record. And Del Vecchio will himself tell everyone all of this, much in a braggadocios manner. But that’s a big part of the game; it’s a distraction. The bravado makes people not think too much into the relationship. It’s the quintessential hiding in public.

Simple research reveals many things that most people have no idea about. Del Vecchio’s ties are very deep.

Trump’s famous television show, “The Apprentice”, is an NBCUniversal show. Many of Del Vecchio’s movies are distributed by NBCUniversal. Add that to Del Vecchio being the first Congress candidate in the country to endorse Trump, and him being the Orange County and District 18 chairman of Trump’s New York campaign. And now add this:

Trump’s longtime chief political advisor was Roger Stone. If one doesn’t know who Stone is, one doesn’t know politics. Stone is the ultimate political dirty trickster. He started in the Nixon administration, worked for Reagan and Bush, and has turned up as the biggest behind-the-scenes player in many of the last several decades’ most important political mega-stories. Stone had been pushing Trump to run for president since the 1980s. And Stone is the subject of the brand-new Netflix Original Movie, Get Me Roger Stone, which was just released theatrically and on Netflix this month. In 2017, a Netflix Original Movie is as big as it gets. This film is on the Academy Award track, and is all over the news. And guess what?

The director of Get Me Roger Stone is Del Vecchio’s filmmaker partner, Dylan Bank. And Bank isn’t just a filmmaker partner of Del Vecchio’s – he is THE filmmaking partner of Del Vecchio. He has directed numerous Del Vecchio-produced movies, and he has co-written several scripts with Del Vecchio. There are six movies in HIFF this year (all non-competition, to Del Vecchio’s credit) that are jointly made by Del Vecchio and Bank. A close inspection of the Get Me Roger Stone credits shows that Del Vecchio is listed in the “Special Thanks” credits. Of course, Del Vecchio says that he has nothing to do with Get Me Roger Stone, other than chatting with Bank about the movie which got him that “Special Thanks” credit. But really, let’s get real here: It’s completely unbelievable that the one movie that Del Vecchio and Bank didn’t collaborate on is this one.

It’s interesting to note that Del Vecchio hires Bank and not the other way around. Del Vecchio is the producer, while Bank is the director that Del Vecchio retains to direct his movies. Almost forgot – Del Vecchio also serves as Bank’s manager.

Yeah, sure, Del Vecchio had nothing to do with Get Me Roger Stone.

Hiding in public…

The regular, “real” guy Del Vecchio also has been a frequent analyst on Fox News Channel and other major networks. How many attorneys and politicians from Orange County, New York are analysts on Fox News Channel? Ready for the answer? Zero. One couldn’t pay enough money to buy a position on those networks. How does Del Vecchio get there? That’s a “real”, regular guy?

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says Del Vecchio “has a great heart and a great mind”? Movie star after movie star lauds Del Vecchio with accolades, even suggesting that he would make a great president? That happens with a “real”, regular guy?

His movies are distributed by Sony, NBCUniversal and others, Hmm. Ask the question – any other “real”, regular guys around Orange County, New York (not California) doing business deals with the upper-elite of Hollywood?

Oops – guess who else are Hollywood producers? A little-known tidbit: people like Trump’s closest White House advisor, Stephen Bannon, and his Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin.

Hiding in public…

Do you really think the elite in Hollywood hate Trump as is portrayed? Well, certainly Del Vecchio, Bannon and Mnuchin don’t. All “real”, regular guys who run in the same circles.

Hey, at ESN, Trump is loved. ESN has loved him since the get-go. And Del Vecchio is highly respected for his unmatched talent, intellect, and willingness to be politically incorrect without reservation. But let’s get real here about Del Vecchio. He’s tied in with the machine, at the greatest level. He’s now so clearly hiding in public, and this is troubling. ESN is disheartened by Del Vecchio’s secrets.

Del Vecchio once told ESN: “There’s constant secret surveillance going on. One law enforcement agency is doing improper surveillance. I know about it. And so I go to another top law enforcement agency who knows about the illicit surveillance. They tell me that they’re monitoring it and if it gets to a certain level, they will stop those who are engaging in the illicit surveillance, and they will be penalized. Same thing for non-public unlawful investigations that are occurring.”

ESN asked Del Vecchio, who presents very outspoken Libertarian-type Republican ideology (the kind ESN likes best), “Why not out the illegal surveillance and investigations?”

Del Vecchio’s answer: “In these circumstances, I let that top law enforcement agency handle it because, in the end, I will be protected. They have their reasons to jump in when they determine. And if the illicit surveillance and non-public investigations stop, then the issue is remedied. If they don’t stop, eventually they’ll get fired and prosecuted, and I’m protected.”

That sort of sounds good. Del Vecchio has knowledge of the illegal surveillance and investigations, and he’s got contacts with some high-up law enforcement officials who are monitoring the unlawful activities of varied other high- and low-end law enforcement agencies.

But it also sounds like hiding in public.

Back to HIFF with some final thoughts:

Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, and State Assemblyman Karl Brabenec are in several media reports, stating their excitement for HIFF being in their respective village, county and assembly district. These are smart men, who have certainly done a great service to their constituents by securing HIFF. There are few locations – across the country, much less upstate New York – that have such an impactful event.

Del Vecchio likely will keep HIFF in Greenwood Lake in perpetuity. It seems that this stop is the culmination of his film festival travels. Del Vecchio does reside in Warwick, and he has built a substantial base in Orange County and the district that encompasses it, so those are strong additional indicators. In any case, HIFF is in Greenwood Lake for at least three years. And this year has shaped up to be one extravaganza event.

Celebrities and filmmakers from all around the world have descended upon Greenwood Lake and Orange County. Tough guy/charm-master legendary actor Armand Assante (Gotti; American Gangster; Golden Globe & Emmy Winner) was on site, accepting the HIFF Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival’s May 19 opening night. At the latter end of the festival, one of TV’s most loved icons, Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”; Rock Story) will be at the Gala Awards Ceremony on May 25, receiving HIFF’s other big award. DeWitt’s award will be presented to her by fellow television star Julie McCullough (“Growing Pains”), and Assante’s award was given to him by famed actor Martin Kove (The Karate Kid; Rambo). Numerous other celebrities will also be on hand, including HIFF Gala Awards Ceremony perennial host, fan-favorite stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried (Problem Child; “Saturday Night Live”).

Some of the HIFF Official Selections to look out for, include:

In Kat Moon’s Yellow Fever, “Glee’s” Jenna Ushkowitz stars as Asia Bradford, who was adopted from Korea by white people. She knows she’s yellow. So, stop asking her where she’s from, from. The film also stars Scott Patterson, Jenna Ushkowitz, Luke Danes, Michael Lowry, Nahanni Johnstone

Toronto businessman-turned-filmmaker Frank D’Angelo directs and stars in The Red Maple Leaf, a high production value thriller about the kidnapping of the daughter of the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, and the crime’s investigation by an alcoholic, but well-respected Canadian secret service-type agent. The film showcases numerous movie stars including Mira Sorvino, James Caan, Martin Landau, Armand Assante, Paul Sorvino, Robert Loggia, Kris Kristofferson, Eric Roberts, Daniel Baldwin, Marc Blucas, Ellen Dublin, Laurie Fortier, Addison Holley, Margot Kidder, Michael Pare, and Doris Roberts.

Del Vecchio’s newest film, a top class expose of the great powers held by autistic people, premiered as HIFF’s opening night movie. The Savant, an action-packed thriller about an autistic savant high school student who has prodigious fighting and language skills, offers a powerful climactic twist ending. The film stars Academy Award nominee Robert Loggia (Scarface) in his last role, as well as Eric Etebari, Martin Kove, Joyce DeWitt, and Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts.

The slick Happy Hunting, from California filmmakers Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson follows a strangely charming alcoholic drifter (Martin Dingle Wall) who fights the battle of good versus evil. After shooting down a drug dealer, he motors to a Texas border town, where an annual “hunting” event is the featured festival of the locale. Learning that men – and not animals – are the prizes of this hunt, he must battle withdrawal and psychotic rednecks after he becomes their sporting target.

Hear the Silence, a beautifully filmed Germany and Poland-shot flick directed by Ed Ehrenberg, about a group of German soldiers become stranded in a German-Russian village of women and children during WWII.

The Dunning Man chronicles the travails of an out of a job but somewhat business-savvy property owner, who returns to Atlantic City to try to rebuild his life with the last source of income that he has — a few apartments in a low-rise condo complex that sits in the shadows of the city’s newest and most expensive casino. In order to get his rent money, the landlord has to take on a pair of Chechen animal trainers with underworld ties, a rap star who parties so hard the neighbors can’t sleep, and a struggling single mother who steals his heart. The Dunning Man is based on an acclaimed, published short story by producer Kevin Fortuna of cold Spring.

Fear, Love and Agoraphobia, from filmmaker Alex D’Lerma, features outstanding dramatic performances from leads Linda Burzynski and Dustin Coffey, and Point Break’s Lori Petty. The film follows an agoraphobic man and a female Marine, who become emotionally entangled as they struggle to escape from their personal prisons.

Beyond the Silence, from helmer William Michael Barbee of New Jersey, chronicles the plight of man charged with capital murder, who suffers from multiple personality disorder, compounded with schizophrenia,. The film stars veteran actors Bill Cobbs, Bill Duke and Frankie Faison

West Milford, New Jersey native Dave Rogers serves as the screenwriter for the dramedy D-Love, which is directed by his wife, Elena Beauca. The pair also star in film, which is loosely based upon a true story about a young, strange European drifter who yields a magical sparkle to their deflating marriage.

Del Vecchio’s recent press release for HIFF touts:

“Isn’t it stupid to not believe in God? Can undocumented immigrants become success stories in America – or shouldn’t they all be deported? Isn’t it time to make abortion illegal again? Was Eric Garner murdered by a police officer, or was it a lawful killing? Was Russia rightful in annexing Crimea and invading Ukraine? Why are U.S. tax dollars being spent on heroin addicts? Is it nonsense that GMOs are the cause of numerous new diseases? Is the title “Yellow Fever” racist? Do autistic people really have exceptional skills? What does the Japanese government think of its own “Schindler”, who brought thousands of Jewish refugees into Japan? If a gay man kisses a woman, is he still gay? Why can’t schizophrenics face capital punishment like everyone else? Is China imprisoning, torturing and killing “adversarial” Tibetan nationals – and does anyone care? Could a black person once have been white – is that part of evolution? Can anything good come out of Iran? Is there really that much sexual harassment in America, or is this a bunch of politically correct propaganda? Is the left right – or has the right left?

“If you want fresh takes on these provocative issues, you can’t get it from sidewinding politicians, biased media, bent academia, or regular ole’ Hollywood. But you can get it straight – and sometimes with some twisted fun – at Hoboken International Film Festival.”

Without a doubt, you will get what Del Vecchio promises from HIFF. And you’ll also get him so unabashedly hiding right in front of you, in public. It’s interesting, to say the least.

