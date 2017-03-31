CHANCELLOR ZIMPHER HONORED WITH DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

By LILY WILSON

On March 30th, Dr. Nancy L. Zimpher, chancellor of The State University of New York, received the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of her long-standing advocacy for community colleges in New York State and across the nation. Zimpher was presented her award during the spring meeting at SUNY Broome Community College by the Faculty Council of Community Colleges.

“The Faculty Council is very proud to recognize Chancellor Nancy Zimpher for her leadership and support of SUNY’s 30 community colleges. Her commitment to cradle-to-career initiatives ties in perfectly with the mission of our open access community colleges, where students arrive after high school for liberal arts transfer programs and for workforce development or worker re-training. We are all things to many people and the Chancellor has reinforced New York State’s and SUNY’s support for this sector in many ways over her eight year tenure. She has been a champion for community colleges as well as for our faculty and students,” said Faculty Council of Community Colleges President Nina Tamrowski.

The Distinguished Service Award, created in 1987, honors an individual who has proven to be an advocate of community colleges and their mission. Former recipients include state legislators, SUNY staff, trustees, and college presidents.

