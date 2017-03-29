AQE APPLAUDS PARENT VICTORY IN SCHOOL RECEIVERSHIP LAWSUIT VS. CUOMO ADMINISTRATION

By LILY WILSON

On Monday, The Alliance for Quality Education applauds the decision by the Appellate court which grants parents and students a major victory against Governor Cuomo’s efforts to withhold $37 million from 20 schools that were placed in receivership. Governor Cuomo previously withheld funding from all 20 schools when nine of these schools were removed from the receivership list as a result of improvements in student outcomes.

“The Governor needs to stop with the petty politics and capricious actions, put students’ best interest first, and release the funding to the schools that need it,” said Marina Marcou-O’Malley, Operations and Policy Director for the Alliance for Quality Education. “Today’s decision, the second by the courts on this lawsuit, marks the absurdity of the governor’s actions. It’s time to release the funding and tell the students in these schools that they matter.”

The Education Law Center, which represents parents of students from Hackett Middle School in Albany, Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, and JHS 80 Moshulo Parkway Middle School in the Bronx also released a press statement about the ruling.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.