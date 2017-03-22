SENATOR BROOKS ANNOUNCES PASSAGE OF NASSAU COUNTY’S PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT PROGRAM FOR SENIORS

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On Tuesday, Senator John E. Brooks announced legislation that passed the Senate to retroactively restore and continue Nassau County’s property tax abatement program for seniors. This program provides eligible seniors with relief on their property taxes and was originally enacted in 2002, however expired at the end of 2016.

“People in Nassau County are already paying some of the highest property taxes in the nation. This tremendous tax burden is especially hard on seniors, many of whom are living on fixed incomes,” said Senator Brooks. “Restoring this program is essential to keeping seniors in their homes. We need to provide relief to taxpayers, not drive them away due to the high cost of taxes.”

The program’s expiration resulted in a significant property tax increase for seniors without any advance notice. This legislation extends the senior tax exemption through 2028. To further assist seniors, Senator Brooks is sponsoring a Senior Scam Prevention Seminar at the Wantagh Public Library on Tuesday, April 18th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

