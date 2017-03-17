NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF POSTER CONTEST

By LILY WILSON

On Friday, The New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) today announced the 12 winners of the New York State “Kids Safe Online” Poster Contest. The 12 winners were selected from more than 2,000 entries, submitted by 233 schools from across New York State.

“We are pleased to partner with the MS-ISAC on this important initiative to raise awareness among our youth of the risks associated with using the Internet. The Kids Safe Online Poster Contest is a wonderful opportunity for teachers to address cyber security and online safety issues in the classroom and raise awareness of these issues in homes. We are continually amazed by the creativity, originality and compelling messages submitted by the students on the importance of cyber security. Kudos to all of the winners!” said Margaret Miller, New York State Chief Information Officer.

The goal of the contest, is to educate students about cyber security by encouraging them to creatively depict what cyber security means to them and to reinforce safe online practices through their artwork. The contest also serves as a tool to encourage teachers across New York State to address cyber security and online safety issues like cyber bullying, the appropriate use of text messages, and social networking in the classroom.

