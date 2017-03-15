STATE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT PROPOSES PUBLIC LIBRARY CONSTRUCTION AID REGULATION CHANGES

By LILY WILSON

On March 13th, the State Education Department proposed amendments to the State Aid for Library Construction regulations expand and further define the types of public library construction projects that are eligible to receive State aid.

“We must continue to invest in public libraries that are vital educational centers and central gathering places for so many communities,” State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said. “With these regulation changes, libraries can receive aid for necessary technology projects, like broadband installation, and receive more funding for projects that serve economically disadvantaged communities.”

The proposed amendments include significant changes such as clarified eligible costs, installation and infrastructure of broadband services an approved project cost, and enabling approved projects serving economically disadvantaged communities to be funded up to 75 percent of eligible project costs.

