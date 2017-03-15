CFI LAUNCHES NEW ADVANCED EXCEL TRAINING COURSE

By LILY WILSON

On Monday, CFI, a leading global provider of online financial modeling training, announced the launch of its new Advanced Excel Formulas Course. This new course is designed to replicate the training experience of a new financial analyst hired at a global investment bank.

“CFI’s mission is to help anyone in the world learn how to perform world class financial analysis, and this advanced Excel course is a major step towards that end,” said Tim Vipond, CEO of the Corporate Finance Institute. “For anyone who wants to take their Excel skill to the next level, this course provides a powerful combination of formulas and functions, which taken in conjunction with each other produce extremely advanced financial analysis.”

This Excel course is designed for anyone who is seeking to develop advanced financial modeling skills. It’s aimed at professionals in investment banking, equity research, commercial banking, financial planning and analysis, and anyone interested in mastering the art of building models from scratch.

