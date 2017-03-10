STATE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT NOW PROVIDES MILITARY SPOUSES WITH EXPEDITED LICENSING SERVICES

By LILY WILSON

On Thursday, the State Education Department announced that they now provide military spouses with expedited licensing services. Expedited licensing services are now available for certain military spouses whose spouse is transferred to New York State, State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced today. These expedited licensing services include an accelerated application and qualification review, a 50-percent reduction in application fees, and if necessary, the issuance of a temporary practice permit.

“We are delighted to help the courageous men and women who serve our country and their families,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “Expediting professional licensing services will help military families as they transition to their new lives here in New York State.”

The New York State Office of the Professions issues licenses in over 50 professions, and receives nearly 60,000 applications for licensure every year. This new process is intended to ease the burden of transition by accelerating the licensure process to ensure that our military personnel and their families can effectively reside and work in New York State in a timely manner. For specific provisions, please see the Expedited Licensing Services website.

