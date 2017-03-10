SENATE APPROVES MEASURE TO CONTINUE HELPING LOCAL GOVERNMENTS SAVE MONEY

By LILY WILSON

This week, the New York State Senate approved legislation to ensure local governments could continue to save tax dollars on contract purchases. The bill, sponsored by Senator Betty Little eliminates the expiration of a law that currently allows local governments to save on costs by utilizing existing federal, state and local government agency contracts for the purchase of goods and services.

“There’s always talk of helping local governments operate more efficiently. Eliminating the sunset date is a

simple and direct way to help them achieve savings by assuring them of the certainty of this law in the years ahead,” said Little.

This bill eliminates the sunset date and allows local governments to plan long-term for future purchases with the opportunity of saving local taxpayers money. Groups including the New York State Association of

Counties and New York State School Boards Association have expressed support.

