SENATOR JOHN BROOKS RECOGNIZES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

By JORDAN WILIAMS

This morning, Senator John Brooks stood in solidarity with women participating in “A Day Without a Woman.” The movement, organized as a continuation of the Women’s March on Washington, brings attention to the gender wage gap, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and job insecurities women face.

“Far too many women face discrimination every day. It is critical that we ensure all New Yorkers are protected under the law, and I am devoted to fighting for equality and protecting the rights of women throughout New York State,” said Brooks. “We still have a long way to go in terms of achieving gender equality,” said Brooks. “This legislation is a significant step towards achieving equal pay for women in New York State.”

Brooks is currently a cosponsor on a number of bills aimed at protecting women’s rights, including legislation aimed at closing the gender wage gap by requiring state contractors to publicly report data on employee compensation based on gender, race, and ethnicity.

