THE NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF ALCOHOLISM AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES ANNOUNCE FUNDING TO SUPPORT NEW YORK CERTIFIED RECOVERY PEER ADVOCATES

By LILY WILSON

On Wednesday, The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (NYS OASAS) announced $250,000 in funding to support 500 certified recovery peer advocates across New York. This funding will help retain and support 500 certified per advocates statewide within 2017.

“Peer support services are essential to our system of care and are a vital part of the treatment and life-long recovery process,” said OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez. “This initiative further strengthens our efforts to develop a coordinated network of community-based services and recovery supports that build upon the strengths and resiliency of individuals, families and communities.”

As part of the Governor’s ongoing efforts to increase support for New Yorkers recovering from substance abuse, this investment will help combat addiction and promote recovery in communities throughout the State. Funding will be available to offset costs associated with the certification application, examination fees, educational coursework, and internship opportunities.

