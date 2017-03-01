COMMUNITY FIGURES FETED BY SENATOR MURPHY IN HONOR OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On March 1st, Senator Terrence Murphy presented proclamations to John J. Grimes, a former police officer who has been practicing law in Chappaqua for over twenty years, and Dr. Robert E. Young, the senior pastor of at Olivet Baptist Church in Peekskill in collaboration with the end of Black History Month.

“Black history is an integral part of American history. I am a strong believer that in order to reach greater heights in the future, we have to recognize and honor people who have worked tirelessly in our communities to make the Hudson Valley a great place to live,” said Senator Murphy. “Mr. Grimes and Reverend Young’s accomplishments are noteworthy and will inspire young men and women to follow in their footsteps.”

Both Grimes and Young have embodied what Murphy sees to be strong, well rounded men who deserve to be honored for all that they have done. Although both men have completely different stories, they share the incredible qualities that have earned them both to be honored for their contributions to the community.

