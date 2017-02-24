WILLIAMS CONDEMNS TRUMP’S REVERSAL ON GENDER NEUTRAL BATHROOMS

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On February 23, Council Member Jumaane D. Williams, Deputy Leader, released a statement regarding the Trump Administration’s reversal on gender neutral bathrooms. The reversal decision made by the administration ends federal protection for transgender students that require schools to allow them to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities.

“This decision is just the latest in a series of attacks against Americans from the Trump Administration. Unfortunately, while the world is moving toward a more fair and open society, our country under Trump, is moving backward. I am confident that we will eventually overcome this dark time under Trump. In the meantime, we must organize and minimize the damage that will be done until we get there,” said Williams.

The Trump Administration is now leaving it in the hands of each individual state to determine whether transgender students should be allowed access to restrooms that match their gender identity.

