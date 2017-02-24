UN DECLARES WAR ON OCEAN PLASTIC

By LILY WILSON

On Thursday, UN Environment launched an unprecedented global campaign to eliminate major sources of marine litter: micro plastics in cosmetics and the excessive, wasteful usage of single-use plastic by the year 2022. The #CleanSeas campaign is urging governments to pass plastic reduction policies; targeting industry to minimize plastic packaging and redesign products; and calling on consumers to change their throwaway habits – before irreversible damage is done to our seas.

“It is past time that we tackle the plastic problem that blights our oceans. Plastic pollution is surfing onto Indonesian beaches, settling onto the ocean floor at the North Pole, and rising through the food chain onto our dinner tables. We’ve stood by too long as the problem, has gotten worse. It must stop,” said Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment.

Throughout the year, the #CleanSeas campaign will be announcing ambitious measures by countries and businesses to eliminate microplastics from personal care products, ban or tax single-use bags, and dramatically reduce other disposable plastic items.

