SCHUMER PRESENTS CONGRESSIONAL BADGE OF BRAVERY TO TROY OFFICER JOSHUA COMITALE FOR HIS HEROIC SERVICE

By LILY WILSON

On Thursday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer presented Troy Police Officer Joshua Comitale with the Congressional Badge of Bravery after risking his life to stop a carjacking suspect in Lansingburgh shoot out. The award honors federal, state, or local law enforcement officers who display exceptional bravery while in the line of duty, these brave acts are often at cost of the officer’s personal safety.

“I am humbled and honored to present the Congressional Badge of Bravery to Officer Comitale for the extraordinary courage he displayed on the night of August 22, 2015. When faced with extreme danger, Officer Comitale’s ability to respond quickly and bravely, saved not only his life, but life of his fellow officers and the lives of those in the community he swore to protect,” said Senator Schumer. “When the stakes were higher than ever Officer Comitale went above and beyond the call of duty to prevent a horrible situation from getting even worse. Officer Comitale’s exceptional training, devotion to duty and heroism commands our utmost respect and deserves our deepest gratitude.”

In the middle of this dangerous pursuit of the suspect, Comitale sustained wounds to both legs, which rendered him immobile. Comitale demonstrate extraordinary bravery and a willingness to save the lives of others, without regard to his own personal safety which led him to receive the honorable reward.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.