STATE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT SEEKING INPUT FOR DETERMINING SCHOOL ACCOUNTABILITY UNDER ESSA

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On February 21, The New York State Education Department announced that they are accepting public comment on potential Indicators of School Quality and Student Success for inclusion in the State system for determining school accountability under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). After seeking input from teachers, principals, superintendents, parents and other stakeholders, NYSED developed a Survey of Possible School Quality and Student Success Indicators. The Department is accepting responses to the survey through March 20.

“Every step of the way, we are asking parents, teachers, students, administrators and community organizations to be part of the conversation to ensure brighter futures for our children,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “That conversation must include indicators of success such as student access to highly qualified teachers and Advanced Placement courses, and parent and community engagement to help improve our schools. These are transformative, whole-school practices that have the potential to dramatically improve educational outcomes for all students.”

ESSA requires a number of different things that will help improve the quality of the school as well as the students successes within the classrooms. ESSA requires states to reconsider their accountability systems for public schools. As was required under the No Child Left Behind Act, states must use the proficiency rates of students in language arts and mathematics and high school graduation rates to hold schools accountable for their performance.

The New York State Education Department is encouraging the public to voice their opinion via the survey and hopes that through the survey, they will be able to continue to help improve the education system within the state of New York.

