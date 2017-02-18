SENATE VOTED TO APPROVE SCOTT PRUITT AS HEAD OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

By LILY WILSON

On February 17, the Senate voted to approve President Trump’s nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA). After much controversy about Pruitt’s ideals, the Senate voted 52-46 giving Pruitt the lead as well as the new title of the head of the EPA.

“He’s exceptionally qualified,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “He’s dedicated to environmental protection. And, as someone with state government experience, he understands the real-world consequences of EPA actions and knows that balance is the key to making policies that are sustainable over the long-term.”

The Senate is scheduled to begin a week long recess after votes today and will return to confirm more Cabinet nominees when they return. Following todays vote will be Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross, Interior nominee Ryan ZInke, Housing and Urban Development nominee Dr. Ben Carson, and Energy nominee Rick Perry.

