WHO WILL RUN FOR COUNTY COURT JUDGE IN ORANGE COUNTY?

By MAJOR NELSON

A vacancy will be arising with the retirement of County Court Judge Nicholas DeRosa at the end of this year. And although this is a seat that candidates are normally clamoring for, no one has made a formal announcement of his/her intentions to run. Sitting Family Court Judge Lori Currier-Woods would appear to be one of the most logical and most qualified candidates. She has served as both a municipal court judge and as an Orange County Family Court Judge for the last 14 years. Woods certainly has experience and is a strong campaigner.

Noreen Calderin, Town Justice in New Windsor must also be considered a strong contender. She has served as the Town Justice for approximately eight years and formerly worked as a prosecutor in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years before that. She ran, unsuccessfully, for Supreme Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District. She is very popular within Republican circles and has to be considered a strong candidate.

Town of Woodbury Justice David Hassin received the Republican nod in 2015 to run for Orange County Family Court. With nearly 12 years of experience as the Town Justice in arguably the busiest court in Orange County, he certainly has both the practical experience and campaign experience needed.

Wawayanda Town Justice Tim McElduff would be an outstanding jurist, but would he be willing to give up his position as a partner at Drake Loeb, PLLC? He has served as Town Justice for 10 years and is well respected for his knowledge and temperament.

Port Jervis City Court Judge Matthew Witherow could be a contender. As a City Court Judge, and with nine years of practice as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office, he has the experience needed.

On the Democrat’s side, it makes sense for Steven Brockett to throw his hat into the ring again. Having served as the full-time Middletown City Court Judge since 2005, he is arguably one of the most qualified of the lot. He presides over the City’s Drug Treatment Court and is one of approximately 30 Judges in the New York to be designated as an ASTAR Fellow. With Democratic voter enrollment surging, and on the heals of Donald Trump’s win, it may be time for Democrats to finally wake up and get out to the polls. Is it time for Orange County Democrats to finally realize a victory? Without any clear Republican candidate, this is his best opportunity.

Eddie Loren Williams, Newburgh City Court Judge may get the Democratic nod this year. Presiding over the City of Newburgh’s busy criminal court is no easy task. Experience? Absolutely, but does he have the wherewithal to run a strong campaign in Orange County? Time will tell.

