1,500 NEW YORK CHARTER SCHOOL PARENTS, EDUCATORS AND STUDENTS JOIN TOP OFFICIALS TO SUPPORT GOVERNOR CUOMO’S CHARTER BUDGET PRIORITIES

On Tuesday, More than 1,500 New York charter school parents, students and teachers rallied in Albany to voice their support for public charter schools at the 13th annual Charter School Advocacy Day. Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and Independent Democratic Caucus (IDC) Leader Jeff Klein were among the bipartisan group of elected officials who joined them. Supporters from across the state called on the state legislature to support Governor Cuomo’s charter budget proposals.

“Parents all over the state have spoken loud and clear: they want more options to find a great public school that meets their child’s needs,” said Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan. “The Senate embraces policies that ensure that quality charter schools are one of those options.”

Only 30 new charter schools are still available to be issued in New York City under the current charter cap. Without committed action from elected officials, parents could be left without quality options by next year. Additionally, half of the charters in New York State do not receive any support for their buildings that require rent and maintenance, making facilities funding one of the largest hurdles for charter schools to overcome.

