LAWMAKERS ON N.Y. SANCTUARY STATE BILL: “KEEP DREAMING”

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On February 7, the debate over illegal immigration continued in the New York State Assembly. The assembly passed a package of bills this week by a slim two-vote majority which would prohibit state and local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. State Senator Terrence Murphy says however that the bills are dead on arrival in the State Senate.

“I want to give everyone the opportunity to succeed, so long as they are here legally,” Senator Murphy said. “Ellis Island was the bastion of legal immigration. As long as there is a queue of people coming here the right way and seeking work or refuge here, we cannot be rewarding lawbreakers with free college tuition, free healthcare, driver’s licenses and a get out of jail free card. This bill is a slap in the face to everyone trying to immigrate the right way.”

The Assembly package of bills contained several revolutionary provisions, including a measure which would prohibit social service agencies from determining whether an applicant is lawfully present in the country. Another provision would reward illegal immigrants with free college tuition.

