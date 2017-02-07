WAMC HELPS THE ENVIRONMENT AND PEOPLE IN NEED

By LILY WILSON

On February 6, WAMC Northeast Public Radio’s February Fund Drive mobilized listeners to aid in the reduction of carbon pollution, help provide shelter to the homeless and diapers to children. WAMC Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that ended their first fundraiser raising $1,051,724.87 in a single day and a Locked Box. After being so successful with their first fundraiser, supporters were eager to help raise money for The First Amendment Fund, established to protect the station in the event of a loss of federal funding.

“Everybody at WAMC is beyond shocked” said Dr. Alan Chartock, WAMC’s President and CEO. “We always expect this will be a fast Fund Drive but from the time we sat down at 6:00 in the morning till the last moments of the program around 6:30 p.m. we couldn’t believe what was happening. The skies opened up and every WAMC supporter was there. Everybody was incredibly kind and good. All we can say is thank you because we don’t know what else to say!”

WAMC also partnered with The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation to provide over one thousand nights of emergency shelter for those in need. Joseph’s House & Shelter in Troy provides meals, medical and dental care, and other support to keep the homeless off the streets. The Fox Foundation also helped to provide 780 babies in the region with a month’s worth of diapers. The diapers will be distributed by The Food Pantries for the Capital District.

