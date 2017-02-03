SCHUMER CALLS FOR TSA TO UPDATE BAGGAGE SCANNING EQUIPMENT AT BUFFALO NIAGARA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

By LILY WILSON

On February 2, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer urged Acting Administrator Gowadia of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to expedite a plan to upgrade the Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BNI). The out-of-date machinery and software has created delays during the security process at the airport and has even prevented some passengers from reaching their destination as planned.

“Buffalo Niagara International Airport sees millions of passengers and tourists a year, and is an important part of Western New York’s economy. They simply must have the most up-to-date baggage checking equipment for the safe and efficient movement of passengers into and out of the airport. That is why I am urging the TSA to expedite these necessary upgrades and replacements to the airport’s Explosive Detection System. Updating these scanners is essential to ensuring passenger’s luggage reaches its destination efficiently. It is time to cut through the red tape, make these upgrades, and keep passengers safe from delays,” said Senator Schumer.

The TSA has not yet committed to a specific timeline to fix and upgrade this equipment, and initial indications are that it could take a number of years, putting the millions of visitors to BNI at risk of waiting for their luggage, as well as limiting the airport’s ability to scan luggage on time. However, Schumer has vowed that he is going to continue to work toward upgrading all the equipment needed.

