PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT NOMINATION

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On January 31, President Donald J. Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit to fill the existing vacancy on the Supreme Court of the United States. Gorsuch is a 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado and gives Trump as well as the Republican party a chance to cement a conservative direction for the first time in decades.

“Millions of voters said this was the single most important issue for them when they voted for me for president,” Trump said. “I am a man of my word. Today I am keeping another promise to the American people by nominating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.”

However, many people are unhappy with Trump because he ignored former president Barack Obama’s nomination, Judge Merrick Garland, but the current president feels that his choice is the best for the nation. After only operating with eight justices since last February, Trump believes that Gorsuch instills the proper ideals and education to fulfill this high position to his best ability.

