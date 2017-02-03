NEW YORK STATE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM

By LILY WILSON

On January 31, The New York State Education Department announced that they are now accepting applications for the 2017 Summer Food Service Program from public or nonpublic, nonprofit school food authorities. The highly anticipated Summer Food Program was created to help those in need within the State of New York and those running the program are urging all local, county, municipal, or state governmental entities; Indian tribal territories, migrant programs; nonprofit agencies; and camps to apply.

“We know that children who eat healthy meals have a much greater chance for success in the classroom and in life,” said State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. “The Regents and I encourage all eligible entities to apply to participate in this critically important program that does so much good for so many children.””It’s a sad reality, but too many children don’t always get the healthy meals they need to thrive,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa. “The Summer Food Program helps build on the Department’s ongoing efforts to ensure that all students have healthy meals, not only when they’re in school, but all year round.”

The Summer Food Service Program was established to ensure that low-income children, 18 and younger, continue to receive nutritious meals all year round, even when school is not in session. The focus of this program is to serve more eligible children by encouraging new organizations to participate and by expanding existing programs to maximize capacity in providing adequate access to all eligible children in their communities.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.