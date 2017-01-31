HISTORIC FOOD & HUNGER PROGRAM COMING TO NEW YORK

By LILY WILSON

On January 30, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney advocated at Part of the Solution (POTS) on Webster Avenue to discuss New York State’s participation in a new nationwide pilot program that will allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to purchase their groceries online. The two were instrumental in bringing this historic innovation to New York State and to starting the pilot program to assist those in need within the state.

“This innovative public/private partnerships will help improve nutrition, fight hunger and offer consumers greater choices at competitive prices, all while expanding the marketplace,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “This program is a national game-changer, and I am proud to have worked with Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, as well as advocates and business, to bring it to New York State. The Empire State has always been at the forefront of government innovation, and this pilot program puts our state at the intersection of health, technology and business.”

Diaz and Maloney were joined at the event by advocates for the program, including Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, and Christopher Bean, Executive Director of POTS, as well as Louis Vivarina, a Bronx resident who will be positively impacted by the new law. As part of the pilot program, the USDA has selected two vendors—Amazon and FreshDirect—to serve customers in New York State.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.