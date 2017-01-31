FREE ANIMATED VIDEO BACKGROUNDS AVAILABLE TO ALL

By JORDAN WILLIAMS

On January 30, Animations World announced a new platform that it has produced to make it easier to add video backgrounds to websites. The product allows anyone, both personally and commercially, to use animations that are under public domain for free and with no sign-up requirement.

“High-quality video backgrounds are hard to find, especially free ones. We launched Vidlery to fill that gap and to make it easier for anyone creating or redesigning a website to try out animated backgrounds without undue costs. The animations that we offer are of excellent quality, capable of serving as a website background without any loss of image clarity. Anyone who has been disappointed with the free videos they’ve found thus far on other sites will be pleasantly surprised when they visit Vidlery,” said Ritu B. Pant, Vice-President of Marketing at Animations World

Vidlery has an array of videos that can be used as background videos on homepages or landing pages. Currently there are thirty backgrounds that people can choose from, but there are more in the making. In order to access these videos for your own use, all a user has to do is download the video which will come in different forms such as a .jpeg, an mp4, and a .webm file.

To view and download Vidlery’s current animations at www.vidlery.com or visit Animations World at www.animationsworld.com to learn more about their products and services.

