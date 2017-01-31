FORMER PRESIDENT SPEAKS OUT ABOUT TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION BAN

By LILY WILSON

On Monday, former President Barack Obama released a statement regarding the American people and their widespread protests about President Donald Trump’s immigration order. In his first public statement since leaving office, he commended the American people for their response to the order and was proud of them for speaking out.

“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by the elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” said Obama.

Thousands of citizens across the U.S. and the world have been protesting Trump’s ban on immigration from the seven Muslim-majority countries as travelers are being detained in airports and are unable to travel. Trump has justified the ban by comparing it to Obama’s 2011 policy on refugees from Iraq, however Obama believes that “fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

