STATE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION RELEASES FINAL OCEAN ACTION PLAN

By LILY WILSON

On January 23, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a plan to introduce an integrated, adaptive approach to managing, restoring, and protecting state’s ocean resources for New York. The final Ocean Action Plan is the first-ever comprehensive 10-year blueprint to guide the protection and conservation of New York’s ocean resources from environmental threats such as global warming.

“New York’s Ocean Action Plan acknowledges the need to better understand how current and future uses of the ocean may impact the ocean ecosystem,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “New York’s ocean region is a critical resource for 13 million people, nearly 60 percent of the state’s population, who live along the coast. From carbon sequestration to storm resiliency, a healthy coastal environment is a necessity for coastal communities.”

The plan was developed with input from a variety of state agencies, as well as ocean-related advocacy and industry organizations. The Ocean Action Plan interconnect goals that reflect New York’s priorities such as ensure the ecological integrity of the ocean ecosystem. For more information about this plan please contact the Department of Environmental Conservation of the state of New York.

