DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ANNOUNCE MAJOR, $1 TRILLION INFRASTRUCTURE PROPOSAL

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On January 24, Democratic Leader Senator Charles E. Schumer and top Senate Democrats announced a new proposal called A Blueprint to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure and Create 15 Million Jobs. The blueprint would provide billions for funding essential road and bridge improvement projects, repairing critical rail systems in major cities, modernizing VA hospitals, rebuilding public schools, and much more. This proposal would create more than 15 million jobs over the next 10 years, however would include a historic $1 trillion investment.

“Each day, too many students attend school in buildings that are crumbling beneath them, millions of Americans still lack access to high-speed Internet, and local governments are faced with the impossible choice of allowing water and sewer systems to deteriorate further or raising local taxes on already struggling middle-class families,” said U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer. “Our nation’s infrastructure issues are vast, and they go well beyond just road and bridge repair. Senate Democrats have unveiled this blueprint because we need a wide-sweeping infrastructure plan – and we need it now. During his campaign, President Trump talked often about a big and bold infrastructure package. Well, this is one of the most comprehensive overhaul proposals in a generation, and we’re challenging President Trump to work with us on this broad plan that will sustain our positive economic growth, create millions of jobs, and build a modern economy.”

The Blueprint will follow “Buy America” provisions so the U.S. can rebuild with American products. The plan also ensures strong protections for working men and women like Davis-Bacon and Prevailing Wage requirements, strengthens participation from minority- and women-owned businesses, and adheres to important environmental protections.

