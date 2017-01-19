SENATE ANNOUNCES NEW SELECT COMMITTEE ON TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

By LILY WILSON

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader John J. Flanagan announced the creation of a new committee to support the growth and development of technology businesses statewide. TheSenate’s Select Committee on Technology and Innovation is chaired by Senator George A. Amedore, Jr. and it is the committee’s hope to broaden career opportunities for all.

Senator Flanagan said, “New York has always been an innovation leader, and we must continue to explore ways for us to continue attracting emerging businesses to our state so they can create jobs and build their futures here. With Senator Amedore as Chairman, I am confident this new committee will take an in-depth approach to foster an improved business climate that will attract in-demand jobs and ensure more residents have the support they need for successful careers.”

This committee will be providing a new forum to ascertain the current and future needs of the state’s technology business climate to advance and improve the technology sector and its programs so they reach their maximum potential. The committee will also work to enhance opportunities to access technology businesses and programs for all New Yorkers, including by many

who are marginalized by current programs, such as veterans, disabled individuals, individuals who are minorities, and women.

