COUNCIL PASSES LEGISLATIVE REFORM PACKAGE OF THE COMMUTER VAN INDUSTRY

By LILY WILSON

On January 18, the New York City Council passed the Commuter Van Safety Act. This act will crack down on illegal, rogue commuter van operators and ensure that legal, licensed and ensured operators can operate safely across the city and was sponsored by the Deputy Leader and the Chair of the Committee on Civil Service & Labor.

“Commuter vans are a major source for transportation in my district, and in many other communities across the City,” said Council Member Jumaane D. Williams. “They fill the gap in transportation starved areas. Unfortunately commuter drivers often get painted with a broad brush, and are accused of infractions that legal drivers are not committing. These bills are about making sure people have the legal opportunity to operate commuter vans, while also stepping up enforcement, and ensuring passenger safety.”

The Commuter Van Safety Act is a package that contains three bills within it. The bills within the package cover many different points from licensing of drivers, to The Department of Transportation and it is the hope of the council members who sponsored the bills that they will create a legal, safer commuter van operation throughout New York City.

