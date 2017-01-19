ANTICIPATING MAJOR CHANGES TO FEDERAL IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On January 19, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman provided local governments and law enforcement agencies with a legal roadmap for improving public safety by protecting vulnerable immigrant communities. With the highly anticipated changes to the federal immigration enforcement, Schneiderman provided local governments with model laws and policies that, if voluntarily enacted by a local government, would codify “sanctuary” policies into local law.

“Public safety relies on trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. No local law enforcement agency should have to undercut that trust just to carry out Donald Trump’s draconian immigration policies,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “The legal guidance and model policies my office released today give local governments the tools they need to protect immigrant communities from any over-reach by federal agencies. New York has a long history of welcoming immigrants and embracing diversity. Now, more than ever, we must stand up for our values of inclusion and pluralism.”

Schneiderman also plans to insulate local authorities from potential legal liability arising out of Fourth Amendment (unlawful detention) claims and ensure that local governments are not forced to spend limited local resources on increased federal immigration enforcement efforts that do not improve public safety.

