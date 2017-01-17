EPA AFFIRMS CLEAN CARS STANDARDS

By LILY WILSON

On January 13, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency affirmed that automakers can and must make cars and trucks more efficient. These standards were reaffirmed to ensure that fuel efficiency will continue to increase within the upcoming years. The model states that ideally by 2025 cars and light-duty trucks will reach 54.5 miles per gallon, which means that vehicles will go twice as far on a gallon of gas. This will protect our climate reduce dangerous air pollution, and save American drivers money when it comes to filling up their gas tank.

“Today’s announcement ensures that our cars and trucks will become increasingly cleaner, helping to protect our health and our environment,” said Heather Leibowitz, Director of Environment New York. “Transportation is now the largest source of dangerous carbon pollution in the country, so these standards are more important than ever.”

This affirmation of clean car standards were originally brought up by President Obama with his commitment to reducing oil consumption and climate pollution. These standards will not only eliminate metric tons when it comes to pollution, but will also reduce oil use and save consumers money at the gas pumps.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.