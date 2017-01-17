DAYS FROM THE INAUGURATION OF AMERICA’S

By JORDAN WILIAMS

The inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is set to take place on January 20 around noon at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Opening remarks are set to begin at 11:30am, however security gates will be open for spectators beginning at 6am that morning. This inauguration has been predicted to be one of the most interesting in our nations history with the possibility of over 1 million spectators, as well as the possibility of protestors amongst the audience.

This event while open to the public, is in very high demand because in order to attend the swearing in ceremony, one must obtain a ticket from your local representative, however tickets are in high demand. Nonetheless, spectators who have not obtained a ticket are able to stand outside of the gates of the ceremony and can view it from a distance. Following the ceremony on the West Lawn will be the traditional Inaugural Ball that night to celebrate the new President.

As this highly anticipated inauguration arrives, the whole country will surely be watching as our next president is sworn in and takes office.

