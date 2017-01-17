AMERICA’S LARGEST ANIMAL CIRCUS CLOSES

By LILY WILSON

On January 14, Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that they will be closing their shows beginning in May. The Barnum & Bailey Circus has been around for 146 years and has finally decided to close it’s doors due to a decrease in ticket sales. The circus was under fire previously for their use of animals, because today’s audience do not want to see shows where animals are made to suffer for a few minutes of entertainment.

“Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey was the original property on which we built Feld Entertainment into a global producer of live entertainment over the past 50 years,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “We are grateful to the hundreds of millions of fans who have experienced Ringling Bros. over the years. Between now and May, we will give them one last chance to experience the joy and wonder of Ringling Bros.”

The show while popular for over 100 years, has become outdated and is finally coming to an end. Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus thanks all spectators and supporters that visited the circus all of these years, but regretfully must perform their last time come May of this year. For more information about where you can purchase tickets to one of the circus’s 30 final shows please visit http://www.ringling.com.

