SENATOR MURPHY TAKES THE OATH OF OFFICE

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On January 8th, Senator Terrence Murphy was sworn into office for a Second Term to Represent the 40th Senate District. Murphy was reelected back in November with nearly 60% of the votes and is extremely grateful to be able to serve a second term as Senator and to represent the 40th Senate District.

“I am honored to be back in a position to help improve the quality of life for residents of the Hudson Valley. Being your Senator is a great privilege and has put me in a position of trust. I promise to treat this position with the respect and honor it deserves,” said Senator Murphy. “I secured a record amount of funding to support education, started initiatives to combat and eradicate the heroin epidemic, and passed legislation to take care of our veterans. I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Murphy is going into his second term with strong attainable goals such as making Hudson Valley an affordable place to work and to work on protecting the local veterans. Murphy is deeply-rooted commitment to public service and plans to continue to do all that he can for his district during his new term.

