SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY PUSHED FEDS TO ADDRESS CHINA’S SUBSIDIES

On January 12, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer announced the federal government has finally forced a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to address China’s potential cheating practices in its aluminum industry. This was an exciting announcement for Schumer because this can potentially protect hundreds of jobs in Upstate New York.

“New York is home to Alcoa Massena, one of America’s few remaining aluminum smelters, so as New Yorkers we understand the value of a thriving aluminum industry – from soda cans to raw materials for our military infrastructure; protecting this vital industry is essential to not only maintaining but growing the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Today’s announcement to finally crackdown on China is promising news for Alcoa. We have all seen first-hand the impact of China’s subsidized expansion on our communities and workers. My message to the incoming Administration is clear: you must continue this push and aggressively press China on their predatory trade practices.”

Schumer then went on to explain that China’s government is providing massive subsidies to its aluminum and steel sectors. Because of this China is able to sell these products at artificially low prices in the U.S. and global markets, crippling the U.S. industry. The aluminum industry in New York directly employs 4,600 employees and indirectly helps employ another 16,200 employees with a total economic impact of $6.6 billion, so if Schumer is able to make a change within these sales then he can be saving the jobs of hundreds.

