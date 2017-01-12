PETITION LAUNCHED TO CHALLENGE GOVERNOR COMO

By LILY WILSON

On Janurary 11, a petition was launched to challenge Governor Andrew Cuomo to finally fully fund the Campaign for Fiscal Equity and end the systemic racism and economic inequity by nine woman of color members of the New York State Legislature. The New York State public school funding is said to be divided in an unequal way and the inequality amongst public schools statewide are owed $4.3 billion in Foundation Aid as a result of the Campaign for Fiscal Equity

The petition calls on Governor Cuomo to “fulfill his responsibility to finally deliver the “sound, basic education” required by the State constitution by providing the $4.3 billion needed for classroom resources, art and music, guidance counselors, social workers, student supports and more.”

The nine legislators who have launched the petition have taken to the racial justice website ColorOfChange in partnership with the Alliance for Quality Education, in order to demand that every child in every community within New York have access to fully funded schools in the age of Trump. The woman even parallel Trump’s initiatives to Como’s by explaining, “From cutting taxes on millionaires to attempting to privatize education, the parallels between Trump’s agenda and some of Governor Cuomo’s policies are obvious. It is time that the Governor stands up for the children of New York and fully rejects Trump’s agenda against our most vulnerable communities.”

