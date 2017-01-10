SOMEONE WINS POWERBALL TICKET WORTH MORE $1,000,000 SOLD IN BALDWIN

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On Monday, The New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket that was worth $1,000,000 was sold at Spetses Enterprises at 1757 Grand Avenue in Baldwin, Nassau County. The winning numbers that took home the grand prize of $1,000,000 were 03-12-24-37-63 and Powerball 10.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.30 billion in fiscal year 2015-2016 to help support education in New York State. The Lottery’s contribution represents 14 percent of total state education aid to local school districts.

The Lottery is notably the most successful state within the country and has winners such as this one on a daily basis. On January 7th alone the lottery had 38,343 Powerball winners within New York. The revenue from the Lottery is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education.

