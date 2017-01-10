PROPSAL TO CHANGE SCHOOL HEALTH REGULATION

By LILY WILSON

On January 9, the State Education Department announced that they are proposing amendments to school health regulations to reduce burdens on school districts and implement recent statutory changes to provide emergency epinephrine auto-injectors. The State Education Department took numerous requests from parents, healthcare providers, schools and the Department of Health and hope to include these requests into the modifications of the regulations.

“We’ve heard from healthcare providers and parents alike that our health regulations need updating – both to reduce regulatory burdens to providing emergency care in schools and to make technical changes,” State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said. “With these commonsense changes, we make it easier for children to receive emergency epinephrine shots when needed and align medical screening requirements with national recommendations.”

One of the biggest proposed changes has to do with epinephrine injections. Part of the amendments having to do with this include not having to report every use of a epinephrine injection, as well as reword the amendment to the regulations of the new law.

