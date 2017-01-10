ANTHONY M JOY HONORED FOR EAGLE SCOUT ACHIEVMENT

By LILY WILSON

On Sunday, Legislator Leslie Kennedy presented a proclamation to Anthony M. Joy recognizing his achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout in Troop 356. Kennedy did so as a continuation of her support and appreciation for the Boy Scouts of America. She was so honored to present Joy this highest achievement award because of the amazing service project that he did to receive his Eagle Scout title.

Joy designed and built an outdoor kitchen for Hobbs Farm, a non-profit organization who provides fresh wholesome produce to those who need a helping hand. This kitchen was so much more than the farm previously had and even provides shelter for the organization’s two gas grills.

“Anthony’s project will benefit so many for years to come. To see a young man committed to such an important cause is inspiring. I look forward to his future endeavors” said Kennedy.

