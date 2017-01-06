STATE MUSEUM OPENS ICE AGES EXHIBITION

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On Thursday, The New York State Museum announced that they will be opening a new long-term exhibition about the Ice Ages in New York State. This exhibit will examine the landscape and animals of the Ice Ages in New York and will features fossils of Ice Age mammals including mammoths, caribou, moose, and whales.

“We’re proud to open the Ice Ages exhibition at the State Museum,” said State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. “From exploring how glaciers work to learning how mastodons once inhabited New York, this exhibition is an excellent educational opportunity for both children and adults.”“New York looked very different 13,000 years ago as the last Ice Age was ending,” said New York State Museum Director Mark Schaming. “We hope visitors leave the exhibition with a greater understanding of the arctic animals that once inhabited the state and how the Ice Ages left a lasting impact on New York’s landscape.”

Over the last two million years, New York has experienced several Ice Ages interspersed with warm periods and The New York State Museum wants to feature this unique past into their walls. The State Museum is a program of the New York State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education. Located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany, the Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Admission is free. Further information about programs and events can be obtained by calling (518) 474-5877 or visiting the Museum website at www.nysm.nysed.gov.

