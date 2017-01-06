FIRST FLUSHING REPRESENTATIVE TO JOIN ASSEMBLY LEADERSHIP

By LILY WILSON

On Thursday, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim accepted a new position in the Assembly as Secretary of the Majority Conference. Kim is the first from Flushing to attain such a leadership post, and has done so in just within three terms within being a member of the Assembly.

“As Secretary of the Majority Conference of the State Assembly, I will have greater firsthand access to the issues and decisions that drive the entire State of New York,” stated Assemblyman Ron Kim. “Whether it is fighting to protect small businesses and jobs, providing adequate solutions to the opium epidemic, or advocating for educational equity, I will be at the forefront in helping the conference set its larger vision and agenda for our state. I am very grateful to Speaker Carl Heastie for entrusting me with this role, and will do my best to continue fighting for my constituents.”

Kim will have many duties some including aiding the conference leadership and tracking legislative developments through the Session. Kim serves as the Secretary of the Majority Assembly Conference and is on the following committees: Health, Education, Housing, Social Services, Government Operations, and Corporations, Authorities, and Commissions.

