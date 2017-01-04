SENATOR MURPHY CUTS INSURANCE RED TAPE BY SPONSORING LANDMARK HEROIN LEGISLATION

By JORDAN WILIAMS

Starting on January 1st, Senator Murphy authorized legislation to make it easier for people in need to get treatment for the addiction to heroine. Senator Murphy’s landmark health insurance reform is there to aid individuals and families seeking treatment.

“This legislative package removes many of the burdensome insurance coverage barriers keeping people from treatment,” said Senator Murphy. “This legislation can turn hopelessness into hope by limiting prescriptions to opiates, cutting through the red tape of insurance authorization, and giving emergency medical technicians the tools they need to help save lives. It has been a deadly December in places like Erie County and on Long Island. This is why we need these initiatives, so we can help save lives in the future.”

Senator Terrence Murphy knows no one is immune to the rampant heroin epidemic enveloping our nation and has decided to take a stand and try to help. This is most evident in Erie County, which has been hit with a wave of 42 opioid overdose deaths in December, including six alone on December 27th. As Co-Chairman of the New York State Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Abuse, Senator Murphy has traveled throughout the state, talking with individuals and families, including many people who were unable to get treatment because of insurance constraints.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.